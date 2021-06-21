Charlo vs Montiel: Jermall Charlo retains the crown against Juan Macas Montiel and points to Golovkin

Jermall Charlo defeats Juan Macas Montiel and successfully retains the WBC middleweight title. ShowTime

Jermall charlo He dominated Juan Macas Montiel in a great way and he avoided any surprises this Saturday in Houston to retain his WBC middleweight crown. With great dominance, the American won unanimously on the 120-108, 119-109 and 118-09 cards at the Toyota Center.

The Mexican resisted Charlo’s punch in the most difficult moments of the fight. And although Jermall seemed to end up sending him to the canvas, Juan Macas counterattacked to force the definition on the scorecards and even cut him on the eighth round.

@FutureOfBoxing lands some big shots in round 5 # CharloMontielpic.twitter.com / VFfSOkdPDm ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 20, 2021

Montiel’s best moments were seen when he tried to respond with left hooks on the champion. However, thanks to the distance management and the series of combinations in the first rounds, they were solid enough to be conquering the judges.

Finally, on the final assault, Charlo managed to contain the Mexican well and with excellent guard handling, he struck Macas’s face with two good hands. Despite the punishment received at the close of the fight, Jermall was even more solid and with enough advantage he avoided the loss of his crown.

In this way, Jermall reached 32 victories professionally in his fourth defense and is already eyeing Gennady Golovkin. Although some more would prefer the fight against Andrade.