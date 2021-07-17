Charlo vs Castaño: schedule, TV, billboard and where to watch

So far, only nine boxers (of both genders) have managed to unify a category in the era of the four world bodies. This Saturday Jermell Charlo or Brian Castaño will be the tenth.

Time and date: When is the Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño?

Boxing stops. When a category is unified all eyes are on that ring and it will happen again. Charlo arrives as a favorite, but Castaño has shown that he does not know the word ‘surrender’ and will seek to give the bell. The main card of the Charlo vs Castaño evening will take place this Saturday, July 17 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio (Texas) from 8:00 p.m. (local time).

USA: 9:00 p.m. (ET) / 6:00 p.m.

Television: On which channel to watch Jemell Charlo vs Brian Castaño?

Showtime It is the television station in charge of producing the signal and selling it to the rest of the countries. Showtime will be in charge of offering the evening in the United States. Throughout Latin America it will be possible to follow through ESPN. Meanwhile, in Spain it can be followed by PPV ($ 9.99) in Fite TV.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño card: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO of the super welterweight

