Charlo unifies super welterweight titles

The American fighter Jermell charlo unified the four super welterweight titles after defeating the Argentine in 12 rounds via split decision Brian Brown, in a result that clearly seemed to benefit the latter.

Charlo put his three titles endorsed by him into play World Boxing Council (WBC), World Association (WBA) and International Federation (IBF), while Castaño exposed the crown of the World Organization (OMB) in the combat held at the “AT&T Center” in San Antonio (Texas).

The judges gave ratings of 114-114, while another marked 114-113 for Castaño, and a third judge delivered an account of 117-111 in favor of Charlo.

With his victory, Charlo enters the history books of world boxing, by joining Josh Taylor, Teófimo López, Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford and Oleksandr Usyk as the only fighters with all four unified world titles in their possession.

Although the result generated controversy, since the Argentine was the boxer who proposed the fight, who was always fighting forward and attacking, dominating five of the first six rounds, and three of the last six.

Charlie hurt Castaño with a heavy punishment in the second and tenth rounds. However, he did not have the skill to conclude the fight at that time because he did not have the resources to do so nor could he place the decisive goal against an opponent who again showed great class and despite the controversial decision of the judges he still does not know defeat .

In the third round, one of the most intense, Castaño injured Charlo, who was about to fall to the canvas, but was stopped by a rope in the ring.

Charlo (34-1) beat Jeison Rosario last December and Chestnut (17-0-1) to Patrick Teixeira, in February, to be credited with the WBO belt.