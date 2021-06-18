Charlo-Montiel final press conference

Photo: Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Undefeated WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo went head-to-head with the hard-hitting Juan Macías Montiel on Thursday during the final press conference before they meet live on SHOWTIME this Saturday from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

“This is my hometown and I will continue to be a champion” – Charlo

“If you want to trade blows with me, you will regret choosing that strategy,” Montiel said.

JERMALL CHARLO

“I am fortunate to be in this position to show my talent. The camp was amazing. I have had a great match at all times and I am ready.

“On Saturday you can expect a tough fight. If you come to me the way everyone comes to me, you will see Jermall Charlo himself. I can throw explosive knockouts, go 12 rounds, or hit you from start to finish.

“If it is strong as they say it is, I will show you my movement and attack the body. I have all the skills and ability of any other great middleweight throughout history.

“He is strong, but I fight strong fighters. I train with heavy boxers all the time. I’m strong too, right? I am not concerned with its power. This is my hometown and I will continue to be a champion. Talking about his power will make me fight harder.

“This is a real fight. This is not James Kirkland or Hugo Centeno Jr. You are only as good as your last fight. There are levels to this and I’m going to show what level I’m at on Saturday. If it’s that good and if your team has a game plan that no one else has used before, I’ll take it. But I have trained hard for this fight and I am going to show it.

“I am honored to be fighting on June 19 with the opportunity to represent my people. I can fight for all my ancestors who fought before me. I love it and I am focused.

“Every fighter wants the belt. I remember being in that position, but now I’m hungrier. I’m not sleeping with anyone. I am still young in my career. I can’t make any mistakes right now. I know he comes to fight.

“I am not overlooking Montiel. Saturday is a holiday and that’s great. But I risk my life every time I step into the ring. I can’t overlook this guy. He says he trained hard, but I trained much harder.

“June 19 is going to be a party. Everyone get ready for a show. I come to fight. I am risking everything. This will be one of the fights where I will do what I say I will do. “

JUAN MACIAS MONTIEL

“I had an incredible training camp. It was the best camp of my entire career. It was very hard physically, but now I feel very good. We have worked hard to bring another world champion to Mexico.

“I plan to show everything we’ve worked on in training camp on Saturday night. We have worked on a variety of techniques and styles to use in this fight. I am excited to show them in the ring.

“I was the underdog in the James Kirkland fight and everyone saw what happened. I wasn’t training like I do now when I fought Hugo Centeno Jr. for a draw. I know I have the best middleweight in front of me so I knew I had to train harder than ever for this fight.

“I think if you want to trade blows with me, you will regret choosing that strategy.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity. On Saturday night I am going to fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion. No matter what it costs.”

Thursday’s press conference also featured rising lightweight contender Isaac Cruz and former world champion Francisco Vargas, who meet in the 10-round co-main event, in addition to former super bantamweight world champion Angelo Leo. and Mexican contender Aaron Alameda, who fight in the SHOWTIME BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP. telecast opener.

ISAAC CRUZ

“I had a great two and a half months of training and I’m ready for Saturday night. Vargas has a style similar to mine. We both like to be in front of our opponent, so it will be a great fight.

“I am planning to put Mexico on top once again. ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is going to appear like I always do. This is going to be a war.

“I plan to deliver a wonderful gift for all of the Houston fans. Like I delivered in San Antonio two fights ago, I’ll show everyone the same power.

“I come to win and I am ready for my hand to be raised. I’m not looking past Vargas, but I’ll be ready for whoever is next after I win. “

FRANCISCO VARGAS

“I am very motivated and cannot wait for Saturday night to arrive. I had a great training camp and I know this will be an action packed fight for the fans.

“We both want to win for our country. Everyone knows what kind of fight this will be. Cruz is a strong fighter who shows up, so I’d say our styles are definitely similar.

“There is not much to say. People might think I have nothing left, but I am going to prove Saturday night that there is a lot in the tank. Everyone will see it on June 19.

“This will be a very entertaining fight. He could definitely steal the night. It is shaping up to be that kind of fight.

“When you have two Mexican warriors, you can expect another Fight of the Year. Don’t miss it on Saturday. “

ANGELO LEO

“It is a pleasure to be fighting in Houston, Texas. I came up short in my last fight, but in this camp we have improved my strength and conditioning. I am much stronger and wiser from the experience I had against Stephen Fulton.

“Training camp with my dad has been great. We are ready to put on a show for Houston on Saturday.

“I had COVID-19 about six weeks before the Fulton fight. As a wrestler, I wanted to put on a show for the fans no matter what. In that fight, I didn’t have the same stamina that I had in the previous fight. I feel completely healed now and we are going to put on a good performance.

“I am very motivated knowing that I have been a champion once and that I can reach that height again. I just want to show everyone that I am still at the highest level in this division and a serious threat to anyone. “

AARON ALAMEDA

“We trained very hard for this fight. I got a lot of good experience from the Luis Nery fight and on Saturday I’m going to show everything I’ve learned.

“It was a great opportunity against Luis Nery. I’m going to let go of my hands, leave it all in the ring, and come out victorious on Saturday night.

“I am very motivated by my previous experience against Nery. Everyone will see that I am willing to do whatever it takes to win this fight. “