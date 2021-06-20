Charlo complies without KO against Montiel and challenges Golovkin

On paper, Jermall Charlo was far superior to Juan Macías Montiel. He had to win easy and finish fast. That was the forecast. It was not completely fulfilled. The first part happened, but the second did not. The Mexican endured everything that came from the champion and resisted standing. A heroism, because the beating he took was extensive. With this victory, by unanimous decision (119-109, 118-109 and 120-108) Charlo retains the WBC World Middleweight Championship.hey look at the big posters. The focus was already in charge of putting it at the end: “My weight is 160 pounds. I want to unify. He wants to fight Golovkin and bring Canelo here to Houston“, he snapped before the delirium of the public. The plan is fine, it will be necessary to see if it is fulfilled. At the moment the procedure passed.

As soon as the bell rang it was seen that there were two speeds on the ring. The lawsuit, when announced, was heavily criticized by Charlo’s rivals. Watching the fight, they were right. Macías was a warrior and nothing can be blamed on him, but he was inferior. From the first moment he worked a lot and very well with the jab, he varied striking planes and struck with his right hand. Over and over, relentlessly. Montiel started gripped, little by little he let go, but he did standing still on the ropes and waiting for the gale.

In the sixth and seventh rounds it seemed that the KO was close, even many of us think that the referee could intervene. Not because of the blows themselves, the feeling was that something serious could happen. He was clearly inferior. Luckily it did not happen, and the Mexican was pure heart and that allowed him to endure. Charlo had passed, as of this Saturday, four times of the tenth round and had never knocked out. In the fifth he did not succeed either. If the fight drags on, he loses dynamite and it happened again. Still, the goal was accomplished: comfortable victory and without getting punished. TOtime to work in the offices. Jermall wants great posters and the fans, too.