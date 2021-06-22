Charlo-Castano press conference

Photo: Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

WBC, WBA and IBF unified world champion Jermell Charlo and his coach Derrick James spoke to the press on Saturday at the opening press conference of Charlo’s battle against WBO world champion Brian Castaño for status undisputed super welterweight. Castaño was not present. All four 154-pound belts are on the scale for the first time in history on July 17 live on Showtime from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

“I am working twice as hard as you can imagine. I’m going to be different I’m going to be incredible ”- Charlo

“My prognosis is that I am going to win and he will suffer”, – Castaño

JERMELL CHARLO

“Once you lose a fight, that’s the hardest thing. I lost before and it separates me from my twin brother. He has never lost. He is an undefeated champion at the moment. I was an undefeated champion who lost and I had to work out the ropes. That loss made a huge difference to me.

“After getting revenge for my loss, I went back to fight Jeison Rosario, who was supposedly the new guy. We really trained differently for him because he was a bigger guy. But we stayed strong and we did it.

“I am excited to be fighting in San Antonio. We’ll go on tour for three and a half hours, listen to great R&B music on the go, and take care of business and have a good time in San Antonio.

“He is shorter than me. I hope he tries to land a lot of body shots. Have you ever seen someone sleep with me? If you hit the wrong hit, we have a great game plan. We will make the adjustments. We don’t stop. We will continue to do what we do. I am not afraid of any man. There is nothing that can stop me right now. I’m all the way up

“If he’s saying he’s going to make me risk my life, what do you think I’m going to make him do with his? If you make me risk my life, you better be willing to risk your life. I’m not the one to play with. I’m not just devastating with my punches. I am devastating with my mind. There’s nothing he can do to me that I haven’t already seen. I’ve been in boxing a lot longer than he can imagine.

“Tonight, June 19th, my brother will prove my worth because that is my twin. Everything he can do, I can do. Let’s do this together. On July 17, when it comes to my fight, I’m working twice as hard as you can imagine. I’m going to be different. I’m going to be amazing. I’ll move. I will box. Whatever he wants, I’m with it. Whatever you do, I’ll get you out of your game plan. That’s my job.

“Brian Castaño is a great fighter. He comes to fight. Does not stop. He does a lot of things that are impressive to the rest of the crowd and I feel like he will fight. He is going to hit. He will box. He will back off. He will move on. Lateral movement. Derrick and I have worked hard to prepare for everything. It takes a lot to jump into the ring and become an undisputed champion and with that being said, I will do all I can in my willpower to win this fight.

“When I win on July 17 and unify the belts and be indisputable, that’s just one more trophy for me. I want it to keep working. I want to win another world title in the same weight class as my brother. We won them in 154. I want to win them in 160. We are not finished ”.

BRIAN CASTAÑO

“I feel great, I am having a great training camp and I am looking forward to getting in the ring. This is the fight of my life and I feel great about it.

“This fight is a great honor and a privilege. Having the opportunity to unify the four belts is a unique opportunity. It’s about making history. Only a few fighters have been able to pull it off and write a golden page in boxing history books. I plan to be the first Latino to do so.

“Fighting in San Antonio is pretty big and everyone knows that Manu Ginobili is a hero there. We all admire and love Manu, who is one of the best in Argentina in any sport. If you go to San Antonio and you were born in Argentina like me, you better be ready to give it your all to keep his legacy.

“It is going to be a tough fight between two great champions. Charlo is strong and a good boxer, but he has never suffered in the ring before. It will do so on July 17.

“My prediction is that I will win and he will suffer.”

DERRICK JAMES, Jermell Charlo’s coach

“Everything about success is about overcoming adversity. The adversities of training. The adversity of preparing for fights. The heat in Texas is insane, and that he continues to push all of that is impressive.

“We know the type of fighter Brian Castaño is and we are preparing for the best version of that. He is a good fighter. Good boxer. Good technically. Jermell will show what we’ve been working on and how he’s progressed since his last fight so far. You will see its greatness.

“Castaño is a good fighter and you have to respect his skills. But at the same time, Jermell is more athletic. He is faster. Your athleticism and intellect will make a difference. Our goal is to do our best and take away all the attributes from Castaño. With everything he does well, my job is to make sure we don’t get a chance to see how good he is. “

Showtime Championship Boxing will also feature undefeated WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Austin Dulay in the co-main event, as well as undefeated middleweight Amilcar Vidal taking on veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a fight. of 10 rounds that opens the transmission.