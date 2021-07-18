Charlo and Castaño tied in the opinion of the judges, with the Argentine as the moral winner

Darío Pérez

Photos: Amanda Westcott / Showtime

The AT&T Center in San Antonio (Texas) lived last morning a gala organized by PBC in which the super welterweight was totally unified, putting the four world belts between the two contenders at stake.

The IBF, WBA and WBC champion Jermell charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) and the WBO champion Brian Brown (17-0-2, 12 KO). After a contained opening with greater activity for the Buenos Aires man, Charlo equalized the stake, releasing with a good combination topped by a great hook in the second round. Boxi returned to decant the actions in his favor with a tremendous left crochet at the end of the third round, spectacular, following a similar trend in the next two, even three, taking more work than Charlo. The local, at times, brought good hands to the equation, but they did not seem to be enough to start the assaults on the brave Argentine. Five to two for the WBO champion seemed to be something accepted by the American, British and Argentine press as valid after seven chapters of this war plot composed of twelve. And it also happened in the following rounds, Charlo always with his back close to the ropes and the courageous Argentine looking for him, throwing more punches, usually better, mostly very malicious, to reach the last third without any doubt up with some comfort on the cards.



But boxing is a sport of moments, a discipline of sensations, and Charlo showed that his were still to come: the last minute and a half of the tenth round was survival for Boxi, since Charlo connected several precise hands on him, being the first moment where clear danger was detected for those who contributed only one belt to the four totals. However, as if it were Espartero’s horse, Castaño’s testosterone, testiculin if you like, served to rebalance the eleventh and penultimate episode, as well as the last. Spectacular fight that would be decided on the cards, a decision that became divided: 114-113 for Castaño, a terrifying 117-111 for Charlo and 114-114, a tie that was the majority. Our scorecard would be 116-112, allowing Castaño to be the unified champion that the judges did not want to see.



The co-feature fight was a lightweight duel between the American Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KO) and the Swede Anthony Yigit (24-2-1, 8 KO), called ten days earlier as a replacement for Austin Dulay. Yigit gave on the scale more than two kilos over the weight at which the fight was closed, something excessive for what is usually handled in boxing, but logical given that he had been inactive for some time, had considered retirement and used to fight in the superlight. And the clash began without rhythm on the part of the Nordic, with distance deficiencies that were not decisive due to Romero’s level, much less among the best in the division despite holding one of the WBA world championships. As if they were few problems for the former European champion, in the third round he was cut by an elbow from Romero in the area of ​​the cheekbone, just below the eye. At the end of the fifth round, the referee removed a point from Romero for a succession of unsportsmanlike actions: elbows, wrestling movements … But, incomprehensibly, he did not give Yigit time to recover from them, so he gave the order to box two fighters in unequal conditions, which logically ended (after a new use of the elbow) in a fall of the European after new blows from Romero, overcome with difficulties. The fight ended in seventh, with two new knockdowns from Romero to Yigit, with pushes in between and an elbow in the decisive fall, a passive referee and those present in the hall booing the winner, lazy in boxing but clever in the trick .

Romero-Yigit

The first fight of the main part of the event featured the Uruguayan middleweight sensation, Amílcar Vidal (13-0, 11 KO), against Immanuwel Aleem (18-3-2, 11 KO). Vidal, bigger at first glance, came out calm against a more active Aleem, showing more of the American in the first minutes of the contest against a calm, studious and mature Hispanic who received some minor blow to the body. From the third quarter, and more visibly in the fourth, the one from Montevideo sought a greater volume of blows to change the trend; Paradoxically, the tallest fighter was interested in the fight at close range, due to the difference in strength and the punch in his favor. Aleem showed enormous tolerance to punishment, especially to the abdomen areas, enduring the sixth round in an incredible way. It was an absolute war at times, with good moments of Aleem encouraged by Ronnie Shields in rounds like the eighth, with the Uruguayan in some difficulties. The ten rounds culminated with a thunderous, and well-deserved, ovation for the participants, and the judges passing judgment: 95-95, 97-93 and 97-93 for Amílcar Vidal, by majority decision.