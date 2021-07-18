Charlo agrees to a rematch with Castaño: “I don’t know when, but I would love to go back there with him.”

The American Jermell Charlo managed to retain his titles of champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF), but could not unify and remove the Argentine Brian Castaño, the belt of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), in an intense fight that took place this past Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

‘Iron Man’ praised the Argentine and said: “Brian Castaño is a tough warrior. It is going to give problems to a lot of people, but like I said… My power is serious in this division ”.

“I hurt him much more than he hurt me”, stated Charlo and added: “My coach told me I needed a knockout and I knew that he knew what he was talking about. I trust him”. However, the American confessed: “This is the first time something like this has happened to me”.

Charlo vs Castaño Photo: Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME.

On the fighting strategy that his rival carried out, the native of Texas analyzed: “He threw a lot of punches and also when he defended he had a very high guard” and explained in that sense perhaps why I cannot beat him: “I was moving around a bit, but I was probably not active enough.”

“I am glad that I fought for unification. Is different. I still have my titles. I can’t wait to get home to my babies, take a break from boxing, and then come back to see what’s next. I want to be the undisputed champion. That is what I want. That is my destiny “, he claimed.

The boxing world unfailingly thought of a rematch after the draw of both champions. In that sense, like El Boxi, Jermell Charlo also publicly stated that he hopes to meet him again in a ring: “I will take a revenge. I don’t know when, but I would love to go back there with him. “

