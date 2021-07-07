Charlize Theron will have her spin-off in the Fast & Furious universe – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Despite the fact that there are only two more films left to end the Fast and Furious saga, the universe is far from over. The success of its first spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, confirms that even if the main franchise ends, there will still be much to explore with other characters.

One of the titles that fans have waited the longest is the film starring the female characters of Fast and Furious which, as Vin Diesel himself has confirmed to Variety, is already in development.

The interpreter who gives life to Dominic Toretto has confirmed that in the film Charlize Theron will have a fundamental weight as Cipher, a villain who was presented in the seventh installment.

The information comes after, a few months ago, Michelle Rodriguez announced that she was fighting for a better representation of female characters within the franchise and that she demanded the hiring of a female scriptwriter as a condition to return in the ninth installment.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Ludacris also stated that he felt in favor that “all those rough and wild women in the movie” deserve a movie.

Considering the success of the ninth Fast and Furious film, which has already racked up more than $ 500 million at the box office in a context where cinemas are still trying to regain their normal pre-pandemic pace, there is no doubt that This commitment to a female version has many ingredients to be a success.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 is already in theaters and has a cast consisting of Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej), Charlize Theron (Chiper), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han) and John Cena (Jackob).