Charlize Theron to make a surf movie on Netflix

Actress Charlize Theron will make a new movie with Netflix with the director of the live-action version of Mulan, Niki Caro.

The Netflix streaming platform bet clearly on talent and obviously Charlize Theron he is a great signing. They already demonstrated it with The old guard and now they will repeat with a movie about female surfers. The story will be based on the magazine article New York Times titled “The fight for gender equality in one of the most dangerous sports on Earth”, written by Daniel Duane. The script of Becky johnston focuses on four women coming together to fight for the right to compete in big wave competitions.

The film will have a great creative team.

Niki Caro apart from directing Mulan (2020) was also in charge of In the land of men (2005), so you know what it’s like to work with Charlize Theron. While the screenwriter is responsible for The prince of the tides (1991) and Seven years in Tibet (1997).

The vindictive women surfer film is sure to require Charlize Theron great emotional and physical intensity. Something that he has always shown in his film career. Now we can see it Cipher on Fast & furious 9, and is currently also shooting The School for Good and Evil from Netflix, where he plays Lady lesso, the principal of a school whose students must choose between being heroes or villains. It will also be in a sequel to the animated film. The Addams Family where he lends his voice Morticia addams. Without forgetting that the continuation of The old guard and of Atomic, two projects where she will show that she is a true action heroine.

We hope that soon they will reveal more details about this film about surfing and above all it will be interesting to know that three other actresses will accompany Charlize Theron.

