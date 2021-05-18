Charlize Theron is unrecognizable in her new Netflix movie

Actress Charlize Theron continues her good relationship with Netflix and will make a fantasy movie and we can already see the first images.

The movie The old guard it was a brutal success on the streaming platform Netflix, that’s why it is normal that they associate more times with the actress Charlize Theron. Now we can see it in The School for Good and Evil, an interesting story about a school for heroes and villains.

They’re still shooting the movie, but Charlize Theron has taken to Twitter to share some photos of herself in character Lady lesso and you can see them below.

Ain’t no rest for the Evil 😈

Can’t wait for you all to meet Lady Lesso #SchoolForGoodAndEvil @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/G74m39YltG – Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 18, 2021

What will this movie be about?

Based on the book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil takes place in a place known as Endless woods and tells the story of the best friends Sophie Y Agatha and his time at the institute where students are trained to become heroes or villains. Sophia Anne Caruso Y Sofia wylie will play the two protagonists, while the supporting cast include Kerry Washington, Laurence fishburne, Michelle Yeoh Y Charlize Theron. The director will be Paul feig.

Clearly, Netflix He wants to create a franchise with this new film, although the director the last time he tried something like that, it did not turn out very well. Since he is responsible for The Ghostbusters 2016, but with Charlize Theron in the main role we will surely see more installments of this interesting story.

Netflix is directing many efforts to increase its catalog in the fantasy genre, as we can see hits like The witcher, Damned Y Letter to the king. What’s more Shadow and Bone is still on the top 10 list.

Other projects they are working on are The Chronicles of Narnia, Damsel with Millie Bobby Brown plus Keanu reeves seeks to bring his comic BRZRKR to both live action and animation.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Charlize Theron movie? Leave us your comments below.