We can see the first images of the actress Charlize Theron in The Old Guard, the action movie based on a comic that will be released on Netflix.

The old guard is an adaptation of the comic from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, the film follows a group of centuries-old immortal mercenaries as they fight to protect themselves after they discover their secret. Charlize Theron will be accompanied by KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Marwen Kenzari (Aladdin), Matthias Schoenaerts (Far From the Madding Crowd), Luca Marinelli (Trust), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and Harry melling (also known as Dudley from Harry Potter). It will be released in Netflix but we still don’t have the date.

Greg Rucka wrote the script for The Old Guard, with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing. The acclaimed filmmaker, whose credits include Love & Basketball and the pilot of Marvel’s television show Cloak & Dagger, joined the project in 2018, shortly after his planned movie Silver Sable and Black Cat on Sony will come to a complete halt. This feature film is slated to air this summer on Netflix, so its commercialization is in full swing.

Here we leave you the first images of The Old Guard.

Charlize Theron He spoke about his approach to playing a character that has been around for thousands of years when the movie begins:

“It was important to feel the weight of thousands and thousands of years on her. The worst thing for her is to feel that she is doing nothing. So what is the point? She has lost faith, not only in herself but in humanity. I think a lot of people can relate to that right now. We go through periods of life where we just look at the world and say, “Oh my gosh …” You feel like you’re pushing a rock up a mountain.

The story centers on a group of mercenaries who have lived for many years because they are immortal, they are also capable of healing from any wound. Just when they find that another immortal has “awakened”, they realize that someone knows their secret and have to fight for their freedom.

