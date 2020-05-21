Don’t you think we already have too much to see and so little time to do it? Good, Netflix just released another trailer, but the first for The Old Guard, the new movie starring Charlize Theron. It is an adaptation of the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The Old Guard looks and feels like Extraction, the most-watched movie so far in Netflix history, but with immortal mercenaries described as a “brave, action-packed, solid story that shows living forever is more difficult what it seems like”.

The Old Guard follows in the footsteps of Andy (Theron), the leader of a group of mercenaries who has lived for centuries in the shadows saving the world, but when rookie Nile (Kiki Layne) joins the group … They will have to save humanity from a new threat that tries to steal their abilities to survive in a devastating weapon.

Here is the synopsis:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), an undercover group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have struggled to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it depends on Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those seeking to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a brave, solid and action-packed story that shows that living forever is more difficult than it seems, “he explains.

The Old Guard premieres on Netflix on July 10. It will also star Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

.