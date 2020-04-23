Charlize Theron fights the virus with a millionaire donation and protects victims of abuse | Instagram

South African actress Charlize Theron through its foundation it joins the fight to fight the coronavirus and donates one million dollars of which an amount will also be allocated to combat gender violence that has resulted from the pandemic.

Through Theron “Africa Outreach Project”, foundation of the famous, the announcement was made last Wednesday under the initiative Together for her.

Likewise, it was detailed that of the total amount, an amount of $ 500,000 They will go to shelters for victims of domestic violence and community programs.

Currently, activists have denounced that the adomestic bus it has become a danger, as a consequence of the contingency, during quarantine the cases have increased to a greater extent.

This implies that in most cases a large number of women are at risk by being confined at home to their abusers, and without the resources necessary to escape the children they are also in danger.

The award-winning actress decided to join the supports in United States and in his native country, South Africa, as reported in a statement by the foundation.

The additional funds will be used domestically and internationally through two partner organizations: CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

The global spread of COVID-19 has forced people to be at home and life has become even more dangerous for women who suffer from domestic violence, especially those who are more marginalized, and are at increased risk of violence, ” points the letter.

During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes – but what if our homes aren’t safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous. That’s why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the # covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer. My team is committing $ 1 million to COVID relief efforts, with $ 500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world. Our rallying cry is this: Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone – we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer. A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:07 PDT

Similarly, Theron noted that donations intended to Together for Her They will go to services such as shelters, psychological support, help lines, crisis intervention, health services, legal services, and other forms of support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Charlize and these three organizations call on other influential women and organizations to support this critical cause and provide safe spaces and programs to save the lives of women in need, the statement said.

