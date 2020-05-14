“I have not been in a relationship for many years and I never wanted to get married. It is not something that is hard for me because that desire was never in me. That is my truth. Sometimes I notice that people are perplexed when I say that, but it is a weight that is placed more on the woman “, expressed. “data-reactid =” 29 “> In tune with this, when she was named” Woman of the Year “by Glamor magazine in 2019, the actress was consulted for her long and fruitful career, but also for her love life, It has a common denominator: it does not usually refer to their longest-lasting relationships, nor is much known about the ephemeral ones. For Theron, privacy was always key. “I have not been in a relationship for many years and I never wanted to get married. It is not something that is hard for me because that desire was never in me. That is my truth. Sometimes I notice that people are perplexed when I say that, but it is a weight that is placed more on the woman “he expressed.

I understand why it is important to other people, and I highly respect what the ceremony implies, we are talking about something very personal. Let’s put it this way: I never dreamed of the white dressCharlize Theron, about marriage

Six years earlier, in dialogue with Vogue, Charlize had provided more details about her stance regarding marriage bonding and the reasons why she doesn’t need it. “I understand why it is important to other people, and I highly respect what the ceremony implies, we are talking about something very personal. Let’s put it this way: I never dreamed of the white dress,” she revealed, adding how she feels when she attends weddings. from your friends. “I see them getting married and I find it beautiful … for them,” he synthesized.

with his complex and even ominous relationship with Sean Penn. Also, when he adopted his daughters in 2012 and 2015, his priorities changed markedly and nothing was the same. “Data-reactid =” 33 “> Indeed, Charlize had only a long courtship -with actor Stuart Townsend, for almost one decade – but he never wanted to formalize. The same happened with his complex and even ominous relationship with Sean Penn. Likewise, when he adopted his daughters in 2012 and 2015, his priorities changed markedly and nothing was the same.

His harsh family history

With her mother Gerda, who suffered a traumatic experience in the adolescence of her daughter

on National Public Radio For his tragic life story during the years he lived in South Africa with his parents, he provided a powerful response. “My father was a very sick man, so it was him or us; he was an alcoholic all his life. He was always drunk. It was a desperate situation because it is totally unpredictable day to day with an addict,” he said. “Data-reactid = “47”> When Charlize was asked on National Public Radio about his tragic life story during the years he lived in South Africa with his parents, he gave a blunt answer. “My father was a very sick man, so was he or we; he was an alcoholic all his life. He was always drunk. It was a desperate situation because the day to day with an addict is totally unpredictable, “he said.

Charlize Theron usually takes her mom as a companion to the Oscars

Theron prefers to help the other, and at the same time not hide her past. “data-reactid =” 59 “> The actress also spoke of the numerous episodes of violence that she suffered with her mother in her childhood and adolescence, when her father constantly threatened them. “He told us that he was going to enter and that he was going to kill us both. My mother managed to retrieve the gun and shot him”. Charlize was only 15 years old. “This type of violence that occurs within a family is difficult to talk about, but I think that by saying what happened to me I let others know that they are not alone, and that the most important thing in all of this is to understand the seriousness of the addictions, “he explained, again proving that a Hollywood star has no reason to sell a perfect image. Theron prefers to help the other, and at the same time not hide his past.

That past has Gerda as an inspiring figure. The woman, who was acquitted of the charges when it was shown that the shot was made in legitimate defense, decided to leave Benoni, the African city where Charlize hails, and travel to New York so that her daughter could study modeling and dancing. Although the second could not be due to a knee injury that Theron suffered, being a model was the prelude to an acting career in which the star also demonstrated that she wanted roles outside the norm.

Stephan Jenkins: her first public relationship

Charlize was paired with Stephan Jenkins, singer for Third Eye Blind, from 1998 to 2001.

In 1998, Theron had already started a career in Hollywood with interesting roles, from a role in Tom Hanks’ great first feature, That You Do! even an intervention in the Woody Allen film, Celebrity. Her career was on the rise when she met Stephan Jenkins in the late 1990s. The frontman for the band Third Eye Blind was the first relationship the actress made public on a red carpet but, as the months passed, the two separated and friends at the speed of light. Finally, the actress put an end to the link in 2001, and ended the volatility.

According to speculation, the musician was so devastated by the breakup that he would have written several songs from the 2003 album Out of the Vein dedicated to Charlize. The actress, for her part, decided to go to work – she had already starred in the drama Sweet November with Keanu Reeves, and had been invited to the Oscars for her performance in the nominated film, The Rules of Life, in the year 2000- , and it was precisely on a film set that he met his most enduring partner.

Stuart Townsend: from Ireland with love

Charlize met her colleague Stuart Townsend in the movie Trapped and they lived together in both the United States and Ireland, where the actor hails from.

In 2002, Charlize Theron starred with Stuart Townsend in the thriller Trapped, one of the setbacks in the actress’ career, which later would begin to choose her projects with greater care. In this filming she fell in love with the Irish actor, who supported her in the subsequent steps she would take in the world of cinema.

the achievement of a woman who always knew she wanted to challenge herself. The relationship with the actor flowed seamlessly, and the two shared their time together between the United States and Ireland. Eventually, Townsend proposed to her with a ring included, although Theron later made a caveat: that it was a ring that had a different meaning than what the press gave it. “It is a symbol of how united we are, I will never take it off”, said the actress. Townsend, for his part, did not want to get married either. “I never needed a certificate that told me I was with her, I consider her my wife anyway”She stated. “data-reactid =” 83 “> In fact, when the actress won the Oscar for her brilliant performance in Monster in 2004, there were Townsend and her mother Gerda, excited by the achievement of a woman who always knew she wanted challenge herself. The relationship with the actor flowed seamlessly, and the two shared their time together between the United States and Ireland. Eventually, Townsend proposed to her with a ring included, though Theron later made a caveat: that it was a ring that had a different meaning than that given by the press. “It is a symbol of how united we are, I will never take it off”, said the actress. Townsend, for his part, did not want to get married either. “I never needed a certificate that told me I was with her, I consider her my wife anyway”he stated.

Charlize, excited about her mom, when she won the Oscar for best actress for Monster; Townsend was also at his side

However, in January 2010, the actors, who had also worked together on other projects (from Head in the Clouds to Æon Flux), decided to part a few days before a vacation they had planned in Mexico.

Theron ended his relationship with Townsend in 2010

Townsend currently owns a garage in Costa Rica, is the father of two children with Agatha Araya, and we saw his last acting role on the small screen in 2017, in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. to the reasons for the breakup, there were only speculations. The versions pointed out that Charlize felt that the relationship with the actor had become more friendly than romantic, and that Townsend felt dissatisfied in Hollywood, where he could never take off, unlike his partner.

Charlize, mom twice

The actress always assures that her original wish was to be a mom

In 2015, she added a new member to the family, little August. “data-reactid =” 111 “> Just as she is emphatic in talking about why she doesn’t want to get married, Theron is also emphatic in referring to motherhood, which she called” her ultimate dream. “Two years after their separation from Townsend, and with an established career – he already had an Oscar and another nomination under his arm, for the biopic North Country -, Theron decided to adopt his first daughter, Jackson.. In 2015, she added a new member to the family, little August.

Theron in 2012, when her daughter Jackson was just a baby

Scandal, another biopic for which he garnered his third Academy Award nomination. “So, I wasn’t very specific about anything … in any country that allowed a single woman to adopt, I was going to apply there. And what happened was that my two daughters were born in the United States, and they are both African-American. , everything that happened in the adoption process happened because those two girls had to be in my life “Theron said. “data-reactid =” 120 “>” I wanted to believe that somehow my daughter was going to find me, that I was destined to be, “said the actress last year, promoting Scandal, another biopic for which she garnered his third Academy Award nomination. “So, I wasn’t very specific about anything … in any country that allowed a single woman to adopt, I was going to apply there. And what happened was that my two daughters were born in the United States, and they are both African-American. , everything that happened in the adoption process happened because those two girls had to be in my life “Theron said.

Charlize, Jackson and August shopping

In fact, the actress also denies how society often does not accept the idea of ​​a single-parent family. “We have to work a lot on the preconceptions that we have regarding what constitutes a family, or a strong or correct family, we are still very traditional when we think that a single person cannot raise their children without a partner, it is very unfortunate”, He stated, with the sincerity that characterizes it, and recognizing its privileges.

“My struggle to be a mother was much easier because of my circumstances, but I would like that to happen to all women who want to share their lives and be responsible for raising a child,” she said.

Charlize, Jackson and August

of the great romantic comedy Nor in your dreams, the actress was very proud of the family she had formed. “data-reactid =” 141 “> Recently, Theron spoke to Pride Source about Jackson, her transgender daughter, who at three years old said to him “Mom, I’m not a boy”. “As she grew older, it became more difficult for both of them, because the press referred to her using the pronouns badly, and sometimes I also made mistakes when talking about her, and that hurt her a lot,” Charlize said. “I don’t want to be that kind of mother, and I also want her story to be told eventually by her, if she wants to.”he added. At the press conference of the great romantic comedy Ni en tusreams, the actress was very proud of the family she had formed.

Sean Penn, from love to oblivion in no time

Anyway, the famous “spark” was generated in late 2013. The relationship began to move so fast that even there was talk of a commitment, and the actor’s desire to adopt Jackson, who was three years old at the time. “Charlize is not my girlfriend. She is the love of my life,” Penn revealed in an interview, weeks after reports emerged that the girl’s adoption process had begun. “Data-reactid =” 152 “>Charlize Theron and Sean Penn They had known each other for many years, even winning the Oscar in the same installment. Anyway, the famous “spark” was generated in late 2013. The relationship began to move so fast that there was even talk of a commitment, and the desire of the actor to adopt Jackson, who was three years old at the time. “Charlize is not my girlfriend. She is the love of my life,” Penn revealed in an interview, weeks after reports emerged that the girl’s adoption process had begun.

“We have known each other for 18 years, we were great friends, but we are taking things easy because one is aware that at any moment you can ruin everything and lose it. We have to think things through”, stressed the actress, who was always more cautious in the steps she took with her partner, who in turn constantly fantasized about marriage. “data-reactid =” 161 “>” We are both in shock. You realize you don’t know how to tell in words what it feels like when someone comes into your life and makes you see something you never thought you would be able to see, “Charlize told Esquire magazine. In dialogue with Vogue, the Actress expanded on the bond that linked her to Penn. “We have known each other for 18 years, we were great friends, but we are taking things easy because one is aware that at any moment you can ruin everything and lose it. We have to think things through”, stressed the actress, who was always more cautious in the steps she took with her partner, who in turn constantly fantasized about marriage.

A decade before dating, Charlize and Penn won the Oscar in the same year: 2004

with Madonna in 1985; and with Robin Wright in 1996 ], but in circumstances where he was not so well informed, “the actor said somewhat ambiguously in an interview with the British version of Esquire. “That is why, if I marry Charlize, I would not even consider it a third marriage but the first. I also love tradition. A friend wrote that without tradition new things die, and I don’t want new things to die. “, Penn pointed, who also had the pleasure of directing Theron in his feature film The Last Face. “data-reactid =” 170 “>” I myself am surprised to be in love. I got married twice in my life [con Madonna en 1985; y con Robin Wright en 1996 ], but in circumstances where he was not so well informed, “the actor said somewhat ambiguously in an interview with the British version of Esquire. “That is why, if I marry Charlize, I would not even consider it a third marriage but the first. I also love tradition. A friend wrote that without tradition new things die, and I don’t want new things to die. “said Penn, who also had the pleasure of directing Theron in his feature film The Last Face.

In June 2015, the relationship was terminated. What happened? How did they go from an alleged engagement in Paris to no longer talking to each other? The rumors were not long in circulating and there was a verb used in numerous publications: ghosting. It is a social practice in which a person disappears from your life without giving any explanation. “Data-reactid =” 171 “> One day, Penn’s plans were blown up. In June 2015, the relationship It was finished. What happened? How did they go from an alleged engagement in Paris to no longer talking? Rumors soon circulated and there was a verb used in numerous publications: “ghosting”. This is a social practice in which a person disappears from your life without providing any kind of explanation.

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron seemed destined to be together for a long time, but they abruptly broke up.

When the actress had to re-shoot some scenes from The Last Face, and when he accompanied the team to the Cannes festival in 2016, the photographers did not escape recording the actor’s strange looks at his ex-partner, an awkward hug, and many other gestures that raised suspicions about what could have happened so that a link that seemed so strong ends overnight. “data-reactid =” 180 “> Many media claimed that Charlize had done just that with Penn, but the reasons were unclear. When the actress had to re-film some scenes from The Last Face, and when he accompanied the team to the Cannes festival in 2016, the photographers did not escape recording the actor’s strange looks at his ex-partner, an awkward hug, and many other gestures that raised suspicions about what It could have happened for a link that seemed so solid to end overnight.

The awkward moment in Cannes, when Charlize had already ended her bond with Penn

Charlize stopped answering her calls, and didn’t answer any more messages, cut everything off“said a source close to the couple. It was Theron herself who took the baton and gave her version of events. “There was an assumption that the relationship had to go somewhere, which was not happening. He knew that I was thinking about facing another adoption but that we would not do it together”, he told the Wall Street Journal. “data-reactid =” 189 “>”Charlize stopped answering her calls, and didn’t answer any more messages, cut everything off“A source close to the couple said. It was Theron herself who took the baton and gave her version of events. “There was an assumption that the relationship had to go somewhere, which was not happening. He knew that I was thinking about facing another adoption but that we would not do it together”, he told the Wall Street Journal.

Hug between Theron and Penn at the premiere of The Last Face at the Cannes film festival where the film was presented in 2016

Romance with Brad Pitt and fight with Angelina Jolie?

Last year, Theron was linked to Brad Pitt, but the actress denied the rumors.

with Oscar winner Brad Pitt. The rumors even indicated that Penn had introduced them, which was completely far-fetched. That rumor was enough for another, much “older” in terms of scoops to resurface: that Theron and Pitt’s ex, Angelina Jolie, are enemies in the industry. By promoting Ni en tu Sueños, with co-star Seth Rogen alongside on Watch What Happens Live, the actress of Mad Max: Fury Road flatly denied that such enmity existed. “data-reactid =” 208 “> Last year, the actress was linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt. Rumors even indicated that Penn had introduced them, which was completely far-fetched. That rumor was enough for another to resurface. , much “older” in terms of scoops: that Theron and Pitt’s ex, Angelina Jolie, are enemies in the industry. By promoting Ni en tu Sueños, with her co-star Seth Rogen alongside on Watch What Happens Live, the actress from Mad Max: Fury Road flatly denied that such enmity existed.

which is curious. “data-reactid =” 209 “>“I do not know her very much, I only met her at some events and she was always very kind. We really are not intimate, we are not friends or we do not go out together, but she always behaved in an adorable and very warm way with me”, counted and added a striking phrase: “I was single for the last ten years of my life and found myself in a position to sort my present a little to feel comfortable in a relationship”. Ten years? With that statement, Theron revived the versions that the only “important” relationship he had was with Townsend, since he ignored Penn in his speech, which is curious.

The present: enjoying her daughters and singleness

Charlize, her daughters and her mom on one of their vacations together

Today, Charlize emphasizes one thing: her life as a mother. “I always wanted to be a mom, I did not long for anything else,” she declared, and it is very clear when she is with her little girls and her mother, enjoying everyday life. “Regarding love, when I grew up I realized that I had to live my life to the fullest and not continue in a relationship where you start to resent the other person, which is horrible. That is why I prefer to be single rather than single. go through that … for having anger at someone who does not let me be who I am, “he stressed, and slipped an intimacy.

I’d rather be single rather than get angry at someone who won’t let me be who I amCharlize Theron

“I keep going out, like all women, sometimes I have an appointment but they don’t call me again, what happens to everyone happens to me, and that’s fine.”

