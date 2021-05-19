Charlize Theron changes her iconic blonde hair and becomes a redhead

The author of all this is Theron’s favorite stylist, Adir Abergel, who was in charge of the metamorphosis of the interpreter of Lady Lesso. Although they have yet to specify if this is a real hair dye or just a very convincing wig.

The stylist shared that the movie is shooting in Ireland. “The secret is why I’ve been locked up in Ireland. There aren’t many people I would have quarantined for … but for Lady Lesso, I would do anything. Has been so much fun creating this look with my genius @charlizeafrica, “wrote Abergel.

We can get a closer look at this look when Netflix releases the first teaser for The School for Good and Evil.