Charlie Watts, the discreet drummer of the Rolling Stones, turns 80 – El Sol de México

He brought black music to the Rolling Stones. Although he was not the band’s first drummer, Charlie Watts has for nearly half a century given it the sound it learned from the “skiffle” music of the black workers at Wembley, which they performed with everyday objects.

According to his biography, Watts, who was born on June 2, 1941 into a working-class family, influenced by that black music that invaded the London streets, made his first percussive instrument: he turned a banjo into a drum.

At age 14, he received his first drums and was self-taught, according to Chad Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer for the DrumChannel.com site, the first part of which is available online.

In that interview, he relates that he spent his adolescence watching dance bands and that he listened to Charlie Parker when he was 14 years old. “I heard Bird (Parker’s nickname) and thought, ‘That’s great. I want to do that in a club in New York. ‘ Although he admits that, much to his regret, he has never taken formal lessons, he acknowledges his genius: “I learned to play by watching people.”

Charlie Watts joined the Stones in 1963 and next year he will celebrate with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood (who turned 74 yesterday), six decades of the band, which in the summer of 2020 was going to go on a world tour and plans to resume in 2022, coinciding with its anniversary.

Known for his discretion and for being the only one in the band to completely walk away from drugs, Charlie Watts is a survivor; overcame throat cancer in 2004, and recovered from fractures suffered in a car accident in 2005.

In his five decades with the Rolling Stones, now deceased musicians such as Brian Jones and others have joined the lineup to make their own way with the longest-running rock band, such as guitarist Ronnie Wood, who to this day continues being part of His satanic majesties.

According to Keith Richards, “the Rolling Stones would not exist without Charlie Watts.” The truth is that the group has remained active over time. In April 2020, they released Living in a ghost town, their first new song since Doom and gloom and One more shot, the unreleased songs that appear in the 2012 GRRR! Anthology. That track turned out to be a visionary anthem. “We were in the studio recording new material before the quarantine and there was a song that we thought might resonate with the times we are living in today. We have worked on it in confinement. And here we have it, “Mick Jagger explained then in a statement.

Also, at the beginning of the pandemic, the group participated in the virtual concert One World: Together at Home, organized by the singer Lady Gaga, together with the World Health Organization. The four members from their homes performed the classic You can’t always get what you want, a memorable moment from one of the first online events of last year.