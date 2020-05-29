Charlie Monttana pioneer of urban rock loses his life | Instagram

After the news was released that Charlie Monttana lose his life, netizens on Twitter tended to lose to rock Mexico.

Charlie was also known as Mexico’s boyfriend, he was 58 years old and lost his life to a heart attack in Mexico City.

Hundreds of Internet users and collaborators have shared with pain the news, many have expressed their intent and courage with some allusive images.

It may interest you: Rammstein moves his concerts in Mexico for 2021

It was through a publication in Facebook that the news of his death was given, the “Rockanrolero cowboy” He will be remembered with affection and admiration for everyone who knew him either physically or for his music and also those who came to know about him.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“His heart stopped beating rock to be in total peace,” wrote Cherry Monttana, the musician’s wife, on Facebook.

The musician took his nickname from the film Scarface In case the name became known to you, he captivated thousands of people with his performances, Charlie was one of the most recognized urban rock singers in the country.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“We regret the death of Charlie Monttana (Carlos Cesar Sánchez Hernández), known as” Vaquero rocanrolero “or” the Boyfriend of Mexico “and a great representative of urban rock in Mexico,” shared @ArteFuturamx.

Goodbye to a great urban rock. Charlie Montana left us at age 58 as a result of cardiac arrest Rest in Rock, Charlie Montana pic.twitter.com/TBesztSGAr – Rino Magazine (@MagazineRino)

May 29, 2020

Montana conquered not only with her music and unique style but also for her way of being as it is said that she was a very approachable person and with whom you could exchange words without looking arrogant.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Her style represented ancient rock with her tousled mane, long boots, and leather jacket that at the time drove any woman crazy.

Until now no further details provided on the place where he will be watched over, so surely when he comes to light he will surely have hundreds of admirers who will go to see him off with all the love, admiration and respect they always felt for him.

Read also: Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy is compared to Katy Perry’s Swish swish

“He said he was the bandota, that he was a rocker. He was noted with tremendous matota …” Until always Charlie Montana. pic.twitter.com/BhkLiYnEq6 – Heriberto Santamaria (@betoneverdie)

May 29, 2020

.