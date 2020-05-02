Actor Charlie Cox puts on Daredevil’s mask again for the Quarantine party

A short video once again shows Daredevil actor Charlie Cox wearing the hero’s mask for a series surveillance party in quarantine.

While the chances of Daredevil star Charlie Cox putting on the fearless man suit once again for the small or big screen seem rather slim, the actor can at least continue to channel the Marvel hero in comfort. from your own home.

Cox recently participated in a Daredevil quarantine surveillance party hosted by ComicBook.com. A video posted on Twitter by Daredevil season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson, who also participated in the watch party, shows Cox feeding for the event. The actor is seen sitting in a chair preparing to watch the series, arriving off-camera to retrieve Daredevil’s iconic red horned hood. Cox puts on his mask, takes a sip from a cup of coffee, and grins.

Settling in. pic.twitter.com/cQrgGZ6tmk – Erik Oleson (@erikoleson) May 1, 2020

Marvel Daredevil premiered on Netflix five years ago in April 2015. The series featured Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil alongside characters like Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Ben Urich, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple and Wilson D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, among others. In later seasons, characters such as Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / the Punisher, Joanne Whalley as Sister Maggie, Jay Ali as Rahul “Ray” Nadeem and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye were added.

Daredevil was the first series in a deal between Marvel and Netflix, which also included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher. In late 2018, Netflix began canceling its Marvel roster, and Daredevil officially came to an end after the launch of its third season. Since then, some fans have launched campaigns calling for Daredevil’s return, while others simply speculate how and when the characters will return to the screens, though information has been sparse. A recent rumor suggested that Cox’s Daredevil could appear in the upcoming Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel Studios, although Cox himself was in charge of denying it. However, if the clock feast is an indication, the series is likely not to be forgotten any time soon.