We all have a series that we would like to completely forget to see again for the first time, in the case of many that series is ‘Game of Thrones’, so most fans will envy that Charlie Cox is seeing it for the first time, unfortunately the actor will be very disappointed, since he believes that Daenerys Targaryen will win the iron throne.

‘Game of Thrones’ has been characterized for killing its characters no matter how relevant they are to history, so many thought that Ned Stark or his son Robb would end up conquering the throne, however, both were killed, which showed that anything could happen in the end.

And precisely that is what the series showed, since when Daenerys was shaping up to become the winner, the production decided that he had to go crazy and with the help of Drogon burned King’s Landing, an event that ended with Jon Snow taking his life.

Although there are very few people by now who haven’t watched this series, Charlie Cox was one of them and now he’s become a fan of GOT, This was revealed by the actor for the ComicBook portal. “None of us had seen ‘Game of Thrones’, none of that. Tonight is the end of the second season. We are right at the beginning, but, it has been great, I really, really enjoyed it. I don’t know why it has taken me so long to get to see it, it is one of the best shows that have ever been done, ”said the actor.

Although there are still six seasons to watch, Charlie Cox has already revealed who his favorite is to get to sit on the iron throne, in addition to expressing his hatred for Joffrey Baratheon. “At the moment, I guess I’m hoping it’s Khaleesi, but I don’t know how much longer I can take Joffrey. I mean, brilliant, you know, brilliant performance. It’s just rotten, right? ”Cox pointed out.

This is how Charlie Cox believes that Daenerys Targaryen will win at the end of GOT, However, it is very likely that he will end up unhappy with the outcome given to the series, but we will have to wait for the actor to finish watching the full eight seasons to know his opinion.