After the publication of twelve films by François Truffaut last Friday, Netflix continues its partnership with the French production company MK2 and will offer in May several works by Charlie Chaplin, David Lynch and Jacques Demy. A concentrate of films that have changed the face of cinema.

Review the jokes of Charlot

The streaming platform will put online this Friday, May 1, nine Charlie Chaplin films, almost all of his feature films. Apart from L’Opinion Publique (1923), the only film in the selection in which Chaplin does not appear, the rest gives pride of place to the actor and his character as a vagabond.

The opportunity to follow its evolution from La Ruée vers l’Or (1925) and Le Cirque (1928), two films where he multiplies impressive special effects and realizes memorable numbers. Follow the City Lights (1931), Modern Times (1936) and The Dictator (1940), three timeless classics in which Chaplin denounces the injustices and faults of his time. We also discover there for the first time a talking Chaplin, who uses all possible means (songs, gibberish) to keep intact the magic of the dumb.

The last three films in the Chaplin selection were made at the end of his career after the Second World War: Monsieur Verdoux (1947), inspired by the story of the serial killer Landru, Les Feux de la rampe (1952), where he shares the screen for the only time in his life with Buster Keaton, and Un roi à New York (1957), where he ironically recalls his exile from the United States in the midst of McCarthyism.

Dive into Lynch’s nightmares

David Lynch’s films will be available in two stages. This Friday, May 1, his adaptation of Dune will be put online. The ideal opportunity to return to the planet Arrakis and find its inhabitants, the Fremens, before discovering at the end of the year the adaptation of the classic of Frank Herbert by Denis Villeneuve.

On Friday May 8, three more Lynch films will be available: Eraserhead (1977), an iconoclastic work that marked a generation of directors in the 1970s; his prequel to Twin Peaks Fire Walk with me (1992), and Lost Highway (1997), a tribute to film noir and Alfred Hitchcock.

Sing life, sing flowers with Jacques Demy

On Friday May 15, it will be Jacques Demy’s turn to see almost all of his work available. You will find classics like Lola (1961), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1963), Les Demoiselles de Rochefort (1966) or Peau d’âne (1970) and Une chambre en ville (1982). An enchanted and “sung” cinema where music heals the wounds of characters broken by the modern world.

Other films less known to the general public will also be available, such as La Baie des Anges (1963) with Jeanne Moreau and The Most Important Event since Man Walked on the Moon (1973), musical comedy with Catherine Deneuve and Marcello Mastroianni where the Italian star falls … pregnant.

Rarer still, The Flute Player (1972), with folk singer Donovan, is a re-reading of the myth of the Flute Player by Hamelin. The curious can also discover Parking (1985), one of Demy’s last films where the director re-enacts the drama of Orpheus in the pop music world.

Other films by Krzysztof Kieslowski, Alain Resnais, Emir Kusturica, or Michael Haneke and Steve McQueen will be available on Netflix thanks to this agreement. This concerns fifty films which will be available “for a period of one year renewable with rights only for France and not exclusive,” Nathanaël Karmitz, the director of MK2, told Le Monde last week.