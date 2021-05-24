‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ is removed from YouTube after being sold as NFT

A 56-second clip with more than 881 million views will be removed from YouTube after being sold as NFT. It is about the popular ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’, one of the most popular viral videos on the internet.

The video has been auctioned for the incredible sum of 760,999 dollars, according to the auction website created by the family of the protagonists. “Make an offer to be the owner of the YouTube phenomenon that will soon be eliminated,” the site invited before Sunday afternoon.

“The winner of the NFT will have the opportunity to create their own parody of the video with the original stars, Harry and Charlie. Star in yourself or let another ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ fan meet and recreate a fun modern interpretation of the classic clip, “he added.

Finally, after an intense bidding war between interested parties with different pseudonyms, the price grew from $ 99,000 to $ 715,555 last Sunday morning.

Minutes later, the offer of 760,999 from the user «Mememaster» it was not surpassed. Thus, became the owner of this adorable piece of internet history called ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’.

‘Mememaster’, the new owner of ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’

Although the video ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ will be deleted from its original account, some copies are distributed over the internet. Nevertheless, the auction winner will receive a certificate that makes them the owner of the original video.

The fun and innocent material originates from 2007. At that time, Harry and Charlie’s parents would never have imagined that they would be part of the viral video phenomenon, much less the NFT phenomenon.

‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ shows baby Charlie biting the index finger of his older brother, Harry, while he complains and shouts his name while his brother laughs.

The Davies-Carr family thought about deleting the YouTube video a long time ago, but when the number of views began to skyrocket, they decided to leave it online. Thanks to this decision, he became one of the first virals on the web.

The phenomenon of NFTs

The NFT have strongly promoted digital pieces and works of art. These are non-fungible tokens based on blockchain, a characteristic that makes them unique, authentic and easy to sell..

This phenomenon includes all kinds of digital material. Thus, ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ joins the group of the first tweet in history, auctioned for 2.9 million dollars. Also to the ‘Disaster girl’ meme of the smiling girl with a house on fire behind her.

