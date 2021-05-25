“Charlie Bit My Finger” could disappear from YouTube after auction

“Charlie Bit My Finger”, the now classic internet home video in which a baby bites his brother’s finger until he makes him cry and then laughs at him, once one of the most viewed YouTube videos for years, could disappear from the platform forever. And it is that this 56 second video has been auctioned for a whopping $ 760,999, becoming part of the 3F Music collection.

However, the most curious thing about this acquisition is that it is a NFT or Non Fungible Token, a special type of crypto token that represents something unique that, unlike cryptocurrencies like BitCoin, are not exchangeable for a monetary value.

In fact, this is not the first major acquisition of 3F Music, who also has the NFTs of “Disaster girl”, the world-famous girl who smiles in front of a burning house; Y “Overly attached girlfriend”, the girl with an intense (and a bit sinister) gaze. Thus, although it is not about the image rights of the contents, obviously rooted in their respective protagonists, the possession of these NFTs allows the company to tend the opportunity to create new parodies of these videos, with its consequent percentage of profits.

Originally released in 2007, “Charlie Bit My Finger” now features more than 883 million visits, a figure that already in 2010, had caused the Davies-Carr family to accumulate senough income from YouTube to buy a new home. To which is added a second video created last 2017, in which the not so young Charlie and Harry recreated the scene to commemorate the tenth anniversary of their viral success, estimating that it would generate at least another 1.4 million dollars.

Thus, 3F Music not only has the possibility of creating a new reversal of this classic even more up-to-date, but has become the owner of the clip hosted by YouTube, which currently has become hidden. Something that has not prevented the visualizations from firing up again.

Although at the moment it is not sure if “Charlie Bit My Finger” will be permanently removed, for the moment to access it we will now need to have access to the original link. And it is that depending on what 3F Music plans to do with the video, a part of the history of the Internet could end up disappearing.