Without a doubt, one of the artists who has been most active on social networks after the coronavirus pandemic was unleashed is Charli XCX.. The pop singer has not only streamed to talk to her fans around the world, but it occurred to her to invite a lot of artists like Rita Ora, Clairo, Christine and The Queens and Diplo To bring you quite fun programs ranging from simple emo talks to exercise routines, there is everything and for everyone.

However, now it did leave us with a square eye, as it turns out that despite everything and taking advantage of being at home waiting for the contingency to rise in the UK has decided to put his creativity to work and is preparing a completely new album, just one year after releasing his most recent record material, Charli.

Through a video posted on his Twitter account, Charli XCX said that he would start composing from home and that he would create some songs or demos as well as videos and art with whatever he had on hand, being faithful to the Do It Yourself philosophy. He also mentioned that he would involve all his fans in the process, showing up in the studio and giving them a chance to give their opinion or even propose ideas for these new songs, The name of this album will provisionally be named How I’m Felling Now and tentatively could be released on May 15.

As if this were not enough, he also announced that he would collaborate with some famous and emerging artists online with an email account, so this is your golden opportunity to propose some beats or ideas to Charli and in one of those launch yourself into stardom. For now The British singer shared a fragment of “Forever”, the first song she is working on and later she will share a more complete version with some lyrics that she has written in the last few hours.

There’s the instrumental from the first song I’ve been working on for the album. it’s called forever. i’ll share a version with my vocals / topline ideas on my insta live in 3 hours 💓 pic.twitter.com/32f8zjNI43

As you will remember Charli XCX had a date scheduled in our country to promote her latest studio album, however, and due to the worldwide coronavirus contingency, she was forced to postpone it. Now the showsazo will take place on October 21 at the Plaza Condesa in CDMX. There is no doubt that the singer is making creative use of all this time at home.