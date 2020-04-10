Being quarantined does not mean laziness. At least not for Charli XCX. In addition to having regular live streams on her Instagram, the Brit has spent her time in quarantine working on a new album. The named How I’m Feeling Now, today shows us his first preview, “Forever”.

In this new role, the pop star recounts her struggles with intimacy problems, especially during this time of social distancing. “I am so far away / Sometimes I am distant / You could help me / Intimacy / I admit that I am afraid”, sings Charli XCX. According to a statement, the song was written this week over the course of just two days with the help of co-executive co-producers A. G. Cook and BJ Burton.

How I’m Feeling Now arrives pretty quickly after its 2019 Chali release. But that was just what he promised us when the quarantine began. Through a video posted on his Twitter account, Charli XCX said that he would start composing from home and would create some songs or demos as well as videos and art with whatever he had on hand. After showing us some progress, today comes the final version of “Forever”.

In the album’s announcement, Charli XCX also said that she would be needing help from her fans to make some decisions or come up with ideas. As with the entire album, the 27-year-old artist called on her fans to evaluate various creative aspects for “Forever”, such as the photo that would serve as the basis for the different works of art on the single. How I’m Feeling Now release date is for this upcoming 15 th of May, but being a “homemade” album, anything can happen. For now enjoy Charla’s new song and be amazed by her creativity: