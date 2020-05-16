There are enough things that we repeat every day to endure this forced confinement, among them, there is the idea of ​​seeing Charli XCX on October 21 at El Plaza Condesa, and now even more, since We have more Charli to listen to, with eleven songs released on How I’m Feeling Now, his new album. Charli involved her followers on Instagram for this album, who helped her write verses, choose album and single covers, participating directly in this release. The quarantine go that is bringing us closer to our artists.

With a long series of posts and questions came their sixth studio LP, after the recent Charli, 2019, and their hilarious collaboration with Nintendo to announce their amusement park in Japan. The opening of this album tells us that the force will not be lacking, since “Pink diamond” He gives us dupstep and Charli repeating that he wants intensity in large quantities.

Watch on YouTube

For this album, inspired by the pandemic, they produced A.G. Cook (Caroline Polachek, Jónsi), BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Francis and the Lights) and Dijon. We see this in rolas work as “forever”, with precise autotune and panning made by music geeks.

Charli XCX is one with digital sounds, in a kind of dark dream pop. Manage to be tender in words wrapped with transgressive and metallic sounds, we love this collision of concepts. Although he was not in raves in the late nineties (Charli is 27 years old), is a fan of cheeky high energy moments like the claws bridge.

Watch on YouTube

Even what seems most digestible has elements that seem to eat your ears, like the percussions in “7 years”, which bite your eardrums and are combined with not so violent synthesizers.

Watch on YouTube

Lo-fi beats take a new dimension here, in songs like “C 2.0” They are permanent, but the distortion and digital chiptune make it a nice loop that goes perfectly with the voice of Charli XCX. Congruence as a pop artist has a balance with the demonstration that she does what she wants with her releases.

Watch on YouTube

The best thing about this album is that it works to dance in your room or in a venue, songs like “Party 4 u” and “i finally understand” do not discriminate based on location. So they can put on headphones and tap their shoes without someone seeing them to practice before the October concert. And you have to face it, there are times when rave electronics are forced a lot, as in “anthems”, which has no further development and is only based on the first line of synthesizers that we hear over and over again.

It is the weakest moment for Charli XCX as lyricist, already almost at the end of the LP. But close up high with “Visions”, the most ambitious song on the entire album, a trip to different genres in less than four minutes. Here he ends strong with tributes to high energy and trance textures, with his distorted and sampled voice. We wish we had heard more songs with no limits like this one.

Watch on YouTube

We have thirty-seven minutes of new music from Charli XCX to learn before we perform at El Plaza, and also to not forget how to dance in these times of confinement.