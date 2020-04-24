Fortunately for all his fans, if someone said a resounding “no” to laziness during quarantine, that was Charli XCX. To spice up the last week of April, the Brit released one more track from her upcoming album How I’m Feeling Now titled “Claws”.

This new song shows one more facet of what Quarantine has been for Charli. In her last installment “Forever”, we saw her struggle with privacy problems. But today, he resurfaces to show himself as the star he is and say to someone “I like everything about you”. This track was produced by Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, the American experimental music duo.

“The nature of this album will be very indicative of the times, because I will only be able to use the tools that I have within my reach. To create all the music, all the illustrations and all the videos, everything ”he added. “In that sense, it will be very DIY (do it yourself) ”.

For the single’s image, Charli XCX chose an illustration of herself with a sweet design, just like the pop and lyrics of her single. Previously, for the art of “Forever”, she asked her fans to help her with some ideas. In the end the result of their first song was a collaborative work artist-fans working from their homes. The “Forever” video featured a vast collection of personal photos and XCX videos taken during the quarantine.

How I’m Feeling Now with a release date for this upcoming 15 th of MayIt’s basically a collaborative album that Charli made with his fans; it was written and recorded during self-isolation by the coronavirus. “For me, keeping a positive attitude goes hand in hand with being creative, and that’s why I’ve decided that I’m going to use this time of isolation to make a new album from scratch”Charli said. Enjoy the song: