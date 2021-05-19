Charli D’Amelio and Her Family Sign Reality Hulu TV Show Deal12

There is literally nothing Charli D’Amelio can do wrong right now. Homegirl has 115.8 million followers on TikTok and 41.7 million followers on Instagram, and those numbers will only continue to grow as her platform does. So it’s really no surprise that Hulu tapped her — and her super enviable family — to influence the masses on actual television. That’s right, y’all: Charli, Dixie, and their parents are getting the reality TV show treatment!

According to Deadline, the show will be titled The D’Amelio Show, which will be an eight-part series that follows the lives of the D’Amelio family as they “navigate their sudden rise to fame.” Wish I could relate, but … ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

“Two years ago, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now [they] have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits? ” said Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu, said in a statement. “The D’Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm. “

The D’Amelio Show is set to premiere soon, so let’s dig into the details of the show, shall we?

First thing’s first: How are the D’Amelios feeling about having their own show?

This kinda goes without saying, but everyone’s pretty stoked! When Deadline shared the news last year, D’Amelio patriarch Mark told the outlet, “We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind-the-scenes look into our life.… We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels. ”

Charli also talked about how excited she it to have a reality show with her sister, Dixie, and her parents while chatting with Teen Vogue in February. “It’s something that I never expected I would be doing,” she said. “I’m just excited to show people the whole family dynamic and what our lives are like when the cameras aren’t on.”

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dixie, on the other hand, is a little nervous. During her Vogue “24 Hours With …” video, Dixie explained why she was feeling a little apprehensive about filming. “I make a lot of mistakes and I know it’s all going to be caught on camera now,” she said. “The only thing I’m nervous about is Charli and I’s relationship being shown because we have a really good relationship, but we do get in normal sister arguments. We’re just siblings and that’s how we act. “

When is ‘The D’Amelio Show’ going to premiere?

No intel on a premiere date yet, but Deadline did reveal that the show is set to arrive sometime in 2021. We’re almost about halfway through the year, so expect it to show up in your Hulu recommended by December.

Is there at least a trailer yet?

Sorry to break it to ya, but the official trailer has yet to come out. Hulu did whet our appetites by giving fans a preview teaser, though!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io