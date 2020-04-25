The most famous TikToK couple is over, Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are no longer together!

The rumors of romance between Charli and Chase started in December 2019, but it was not until February 14 of this year that the most famous boys of TikTok confirmed their relationship, becoming one of the favorite couples of the fans, unfortunately their relationship did not flourished and ended.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson ended their courtship

Charli and Chase broke their fans’ hearts with the sad news of their separation, the boys turned to Instagram to confirm their breakup.

“As you have seen my relationship with Chase from the beginning, I decided that I needed to tell everyone that we are no longer together. It pains me to say it, but we have decided that this is the best for both of us. We are still close friends and I wouldn’t trade that for anything! I really have a lot of love for Chase and I wish him nothing but the best. I’m glad to see all the great things that lie ahead. I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you everything. I wanted to take the time to process it by myself. Breaks are difficult for anyone, so I really prefer not to talk about it any more “: Charli shared in an Instagram story.

Photo: Instagram

Chase, also known as Lil Huddy, shared a statement very similar to Charli’s to announce the end of their romance:

“Charli is such an amazing person, and I am beyond thankful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry it took so long to talk, but this was something we wanted to process privately first. ”

Charli and Chase did not reveal the reasons why they ended their romance, what do you think are the reasons why the love between them ended?

