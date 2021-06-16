Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Debut Second Social Tourist Drop in a TikTok Fashion Show

OK, so, one could argue that Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have made TikTok what is today — hello to all of Charli’s dancing Toks and Dixie’s laidback, unhinged videos, all while essentially being Gen Z style icons. But they’re about to change the social media game again, folks.

Today, the influencers are launching the second drop of their Social Tourist collection with Hollister, and — wait for it — they’ll be showcasing the new line in a live TikTok fashion show. What can’t you truly do on le Tok these days?

Obviously, having the show on the app pays homage to their explosive social media presence. But the icing on the cake: They’ve recruited their long-time friends and fellow Internet celebs to model the clothes. TikTok stars turned top models? Your best friends showing off your curated designs? Can it get any better than this ?! You can expect to see Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Markell Washington, Curtis Newbill, Phoebe Hines, and Caroline Ricke strutting down the TikTok runway on June 16 (tonight !!!) at 9 pm ET via Charli’s account.

Courtesy

Last month, their first capsule featured sweatsuit sets and crop tops (because, um, these ladies get what we’re all up to right now) and bikinis, obv, for the summer months that are approaching. But for this next round of apparel, they’ve decided to switch gears a little bit …

Courtesy

Courtesy

Noooow, they’re bringing in more pieces with special touches from both their personalities. You’ll see an array of jackets, tops, bottoms, and more that reflect both Charli’s softer vibes and Dixie’s love for darker hues and patterns.

Courtesy

Courtesy

You can shop the styles from the show today (like, as soon as it starts) on Hollister’s website and in some stores. And, each item in this drop is pretty affordable! They are all within the $ 25 to $ 85 price range so you can def treat yourself to a lil shopping spree without worrying about spending half of your paycheck. (Been there before.)

Heads up: There’ll be limited quantities of everything — aka this stuff won’t be around forever so you should get your hands on the things you like as soon as poss. Thankfully, even if you miss out this time around, Charli and Dixie will be dropping brand new Social Tourist styles every. Freakin ‘. Month! Exciting, right?

Courtesy

Courtesy

Anyway, see you front row tonight on Charli’s TikTok!

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

