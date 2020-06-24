CHARLOTTE, South Carolina, USA (AP) – Hundreds of people gathered early Wednesday at Marion Square, in the historic city of Charleston, South Carolina, to witness the removal of a statue of former vice president and advocate of slavery John C. Calhoun.

Local authorities unanimously approved Tuesday to remove the statue. The decision is part of a series of measures stemming from protests against racism and police brutality against African-Americans.

Members of the city council approved the measure 13-0. The resolution authorizes the removal of the statue of the country’s former vice president and senator from South Carolina, which stands on top of a 30-meter (100-foot) monument in Marion Square.

The statue will later be placed in « an appropriate place where it will be protected and preserved, » local authorities said. The mayor anticipated that he would go to a museum or educational institution.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Charleston police tweeted that a stretch of street had been closed to remove the figure, indicating that the closure would take several hours.

The councilors listened to dozens of neighbors who spoke for and against removing the statue. Councilman Karl L. Brady Jr. said he knew that his support for the measure would cost him votes, but that he voted in conscience in favor of a decision that shows that in Charleston “we put … white supremacist thinking where it should be, in the dustbin of history ”.

The decision was made a few days after the fifth anniversary of the murder of five black parishioners in a racist attack on a Charleston church. Also at the same time that cities across the United States are debating the removal of monuments to Confederate leaders and others after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minnesota.

About 40% of enslaved Africans brought to North America entered through the port city of Charleston, which officially apologized in 2018 for its role in the slave trade. In its resolution, the city stated that the statue, placed in 1898, “is perceived by many as something different from a monument to the achievements of a South Carolina man, but as a symbol glorifying slavery and, as such, a painful reminder of the history of slavery in Charleston. «

