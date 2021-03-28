“Charleston loophole”, the legal shortcut to buying guns that Biden wants to close

March 28, 2021

The “Charleston loophole” or the Charleston legal void, is known as the maximum time to review the background of a gun buyer (three days), but if after that period it has not been possible to verify the history, the seller is free to hand over the gun.

In most cases, it takes the seller only minutes to check if a person’s history allows them to purchase a gun. But it is the cases in which the review is delayed that allow them to fall into the hands of individuals who have already committed crimes and who, in some cases, do so again shortly after that purchase, Univisión reported.

An analysis by the Everytown for Gun Safety organization found that in March 2020 alone, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there were some 35,000 cases of Charleston loophole. At least 523 of those weapons went to people with a criminal record, 25% of them domestic abusers.

Solutions to legal loopholes in the sale of weapons:

A law passed by the House of Representatives to extend from 3 to 10 the period in which a person cannot acquire his weapon without the result of the background check. This record would be kept by the FBI. Although the law is approved by the House, it would be lacking by the Senate, where BIden's party should convince at least 10 Republicans indicating that the "Background Checks Act" toughens the requirements for arms transfers by establishing that there is always a licensed professional who conduct the background check. Proposal by gun control activists, such as the Center for American Progress (CAP), that not only be given more time to complete the review, but that Congress legislate so that no one can obtain a gun or rifle until the analysis is complete, no matter what.