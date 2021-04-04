Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes scheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 26

A match between Featherweights coming from defeats is the new addition to the latest UFC Fight Night of May.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Charles Rosa will face Justin jaynes on the billboard.

Rosa, who since her debut in the UFC It has only known to alternate victories and defeats, it comes from falling by unanimous decision before Darrick Minner in it UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 19.

The 34-year-old veteran has a 4-5 record with the promotion.

Jaynes, for his part, kept really busy in 2020 competing five times, twice outside the UFC, but upon his arrival in the promotion he has gone on to accumulate a record of 1 – 3, all losses in a row by completion.

If he loses again, the Michigan native runs the risk of being disengaged from the company.