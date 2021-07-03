Charles Pétillon and his metaphorical avalanches

‘Point de vue’. (Photo: CHARLES PETILLON / Courtesy of White Paper By)

Charles Pétillon embodies the beauty contained in everyday nature with his installations. He captures those ethereal moments under his photographic eye, transforming our practical perception into aesthetic experience. And he does so with an object as universal as the globe, hardly without color or artifice, which allows him to give life to his pure forms and away from ostentation.

How did you get started with the facilities?

I started my installation photography in 2008, before being a still life photographer, I specialized in photos of fashion accessories, cosmetics and jewelry.

By introducing an unusual and unconventional element into a space, you force people to look and wonder, what kind of question do you want to evoke?

I like to question our memory, or the memory of places when it comes to places with history. But I also like to ask questions about how our society works, our habits, our routines.

For example, I took a picture of our use of the (digital) cloud in our daily lives. Everything is based on the following question: would you be willing to entrust your family photos, your diary, your phone numbers to a stranger you meet on the street? And yet this is what we do every day in our digital life.

How do you find and choose locations?

It is quite variable, sometimes they present me with spaces, but most of the time everything starts from the question I ask, or from the concept of photography, so I look for the right place.

What complications have you encountered when working with balloons?

The difficulties are quite numerous, but the most important are obviously the fragility of the balloons …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.