Charles Oliveira will not challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov if he becomes champion at UFC 262

Close to making history and with the possibility of being crowned a new lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira does not want to know of provocations when it comes to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Rival of Michael Chandler At UFC 262, this Saturday, for the vacant division belt, the Brazilian praised the Russian’s legacy and only showed respect for the legend.

In conversation with the press, the paulista spoke about the former champion.

“If you ask me if I wanted that fight. The answer is for sure. I think everyone wanted a chance to fight Khabib. He’s a 29-0 guy, but, first of all, people have to respect everything he did. The guy retired because of his father. He does not want more “explained Charles.

Asked if there is a chance to challenge the Russian if he wins the match. Charles avoided the possibility, in case the name of the legend is cited, it will be only to acknowledge his facts.

“I respect him a lot. I’m not going to talk anything. I’m not going to provoke it. If I had to speak something. It is just to thank everything he did for the sport, as others did and withdrew ”, concluded.

With more than 10 years in the Octagon, this Saturday’s fight will be the Brazilian’s first starting opportunity in the organization. Paulista is in the best phase of his career, with a streak of eight victories. In his last fight, he beat the former interim champion Tony ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-star of UFC 256.

After surprising in his debut in UFC, Michael Chandler got his shot for the belt in his second fight inside the Octagon. Former champion of Bellator, the American signed a contract last year, knocking out Dan hooker in the first round.

One of the biggest names in the light division of the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrew from MMA after submitting to Justin gaethje and unify the light belt. After the fight, he confirmed the decision not to continue fighting inside the Octagon.

At the interview, Khabib He stated that the decision not to continue was due to the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in February 2020. In order to Nurmagomedov, it made no sense to continue in the MMA without the presence of his father, the main mentor and coach of his entire career.