Charles Oliveira will be present at UFC 264

The UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will be next to the cage to see Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

At the pay-per-view billboard main event in Las Vegas, Poirier and McGregor are ready for their highly anticipated trilogy fight. They first met in 2014, where McGregor won the fight by TKO in the first round. They then had their rematch in January, where Poirier got revenge with a second round TKO victory.

Notice

Now, heading into UFC 264, it is likely that Poirier-McGregor winner gets a title shot against Oliveira. Therefore, the champion is flying to Las Vegas to be next to the cage for the event, as reported by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting.

It is quite obvious why Oliveira will be there, since the UFC could take him to the Octagon to have a face to face with the winner. Having him there will also add some hype to the fight, as the Brazilian has promised that he would knock out both Poirier and McGregor.

I’m always ready to fight. They are two big names in the sport, lightweights. Everyone knows that a fight with Conor has a lot of money and one with Dustin not so much, but they are two great rivals. I don’t choose my fights. I’ll be ready. I really believe in my jiu-jitsu against either of them, but something tells me that if I fought them, I would knock them both out. I feel good, “Oliveira told the media.

“A few years ago, Charles was the jiu-jitsu guy, moving forward, getting beaten up and a little scared,” Oliveira continued. «Today, I’m not afraid to fight these guys. The funny thing is that when I start to fight, they try to knock me down, to do what I do best. This shows how much I am evolving in my standing fight.. It will certainly be a great fight. Charles, today, is not a jiu-jitsu fighter. He is a complete fighter, both standing and on the ground, but I think they will all be knocked out.

Advertisement