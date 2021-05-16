Charles Oliveira wants to return to featherweight and be a double UFC champion

Charles Oliveira after winning the lightweight title at UFC 262 | Image: As

He just got the UFC lightweight world championship and Charles Oliveira is already thinking of being a double champion. At the moment it is too early to know if the company will allow him to return to featherweight for a title shot but he has put the idea on the table.

Charles Oliviera wants to be double champion

At the press conference after UFC 262, the new champion said:

“My coaches and I talk a lot about this and I still feel like a featherweight. If Dana White gave me the opportunity to go back down I would accept it«.

The UFC always welcomes, or at least usually does, to super fights between champions so maybe soon there will be a fight Charles Oliveira (lightweight champion) against Álex Volkanovski (featherweight champion). Although it remains to be seen if the 145-pound monarch defends the title successfully against Brian Ortega.