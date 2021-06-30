Charles Oliveira says he’s ready to knock out Poirier or McGregor

It’s no secret that the lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will likely defend his title against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3.

Having said that, he is prepared to knock out whichever of the two is his rival, no matter who finishes on top. Oliveira won the vacant title against Michael Chandler, in a fight that many felt should have been against Dustin Poirier. Instead, Dustin opted to have a third match with McGregor, with the expectation that the winner will face the new champion.

Speaking to the media recently, Do Bronx made it clear that he doesn’t care who ends up winning the match between these two. Although he knows that the fight with Conor would bring more money, he is confident that he would defeat either of them..

I’ve never chosen opponents. I have always been willing to fight. They are two big names in sport, (in the lightweight division). Everybody knows that A fight with Conor has a lot of money and one with Dustin is not soor, but they are two great opponents, “said Oliveira.

«I don’t choose the fight. I’ll be ready. I believe a lot in my jiu-jitsu against either one, but something tells me that If I fight them I would knock them both out. I feel good”.

Although he doesn’t care who he faces, a match between Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor would certainly be a massive event. Given that this would have the Irishman back in the victory column and competing for another title, it would likely spell a big payday for the 155-pound champion.

In any case, it is difficult to argue that Poirier is the opponent who most deserves of the two options that are presented. He already had the claim to be the best lightweight in the world before Charles was the champion, and another victory over McGregor would make him undisputed.

