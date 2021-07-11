Charles Oliveira reacts to Poirier’s win over McGregor

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the third fight by TKO at UFC 264. When he was about to end the first round, after several attacks by the American to the same limb, as well as attacks of his own in response, the Irishman took a misstep that caused a fracture in his left leg, triggering his defeat. Charles Oliviera, the UFC lightweight world champion, was present at the event, knowing that the winner of this bout would be his new opponent. The Brazilian bet before the same one by “The Notorious”, but clarifying that he did not care which of the two won and was his first contender for the 155-pound title.

After the fight is over, “Do Bronx” was pronounced like this (via BJPenn.com): “It’s sad. We don’t want to see anyone lose like this, but it happens, so kudos to Dustin (Poirier). This is MMA, it is unpredictable. We never know what will happen.

Charles Oliveira also spoke about facing Dustin Poirier: “Actually, for a long time I thought we were going to face each other. So if it happens… I’m ready!«, Advanced the monarch.

Now it remains to see sand finally Oliveira vs. Poirier and what about McGregor. Presumably he will be out of action for a while so maybe his fourth fight with “The Diamond” will be for the championship if he gets it.

