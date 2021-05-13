Charles Oliveira promises not to forget his origins, should he win the lightweight belt at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira | Image: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Near the most important fight of his career, Charles Oliveira does not forget his origins. After a tough childhood, the Brazilian, who overcame every obstacle, is at the top of the MMA, and hopes to be a role model for young people who dream of a career in sports.

This Saturday, “From the Bronx” will fight for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 262. The Brazilian spoke about what kind of champion he hopes to be, should he win Michael Chandler and is crowned as the new monarch of the division.

“I want to be the old Charles, to continue showing that a person who came from the center of a community to win in life. A person who came to fight without discrediting anyone, who gives a show inside the Octagon. That is what I want to be ”, said the Brazilian, in an interview with the press.

In the best phase of his career in the MMA, Oliveira He has been adding victories in his last years in the Octagon. The chance to fight for the belt came after beating the former interim champion Tony ferguson, by unanimous decision in the co-star of UFC 256.

To get to the top of the division Charles you will not have an easy task. The belt will only be on your waist if you manage to overcome the former champion of Bellator, Michael Chandler.

The fighter of Sanford MMA came to UFC last year, and with just one fight, he got his shot at the division belt. To win the right to fight for the belt. Chandler, in his debut, he knocked out Dan hooker on UFC 257.

At 31 years old, Oliveira is active in UFC since 2010, the Brazilian, is on an eight-win streak, with a record of 30-9 Y 1 No Answer.

On UFC since the second semester of last year, Chandler has a record of 22-5. The American became known for his passage in Bellator MMA, where he was lightweight champion of the organization.