Charles Oliveira is not afraid of Michael Chandler’s “only weapon”

Charles Oliveira | Image: Buda Mendes / Zuffa LLC

In recent statements Charles Oliveira (29–8) was really confident of beating Michael Chandler (21–5) while his opponent did the same, stating that he is going to knock him out.. The two are preparing for their fight for the vacant UFC World Lightweight Championship at UFC 262 and feel they have the qualities to succeed and be crowned. Now it only remains to know what happens when the faces are seen on May 15.

Charles Oliveira is not afraid of Michael Chandler

But since there is more than a month left to know, we continue with the statements of the two fighters, highlighting in this case the recent “Do Bronx” to MMA Fighting saying that he is not afraid of his rival.