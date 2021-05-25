Charles Oliveira is happy to be “less favorite” against McGregor and Poirier

Charles Oliveira after winning the lightweight title at UFC 262 | Image: As

Barring the return of Khabib Nurmagomedov – it would only happen if his mother told him to – Charles Oliveira will face Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier in his first defense of the UFC lightweight world championship. And right now the division monarch is seen as “least favorite” to either of the two.

But he’s not worried, as he told Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting:

«No that makes me happy. I like to be ‘less favorite’. I walk in and show what I’m worth. Brother, I’ve made history since I came to the UFC. Every time people said they couldn’t do something, it proved them wrong. When they gave me an opponent and said he was going to knock me out, I proved them wrong.

“Every time someone said they would knock me out, I showed them my firepower, my knockout power. I don’t mind being ‘least favorite’ or ‘the man of the moment’. What matters is what you can do there. Every time you enter a fight there is a 50% chance of winning and the one with the best strategy and the best prepared will win«.

Both Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier would be great fights that could go either way. It only remains now to determine who will face the Brazilian in his first defense of the title. What do our readers think? Who will win McGregor vs. Poirier and the next fight?