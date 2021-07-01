Charles Oliveira is confident he can knock out Poirier and McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says he feels confident that he could knock out Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier if they were to fight.

Brazilian Oliveira won the vacant 155-pound title when he defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. A winner in his last nine fights in a row, “Do Bronx” appears poised to fight the winner of the UFC 264 main event between McGregor and Poirier. Speaking to the media before next weekend’s event, Oliveira said he feels good about the possibility of facing either McGregor or Poirier. Plus, he predicts that he’ll knock out either of them if they enter the Octagon with him.

“I never choose opponents. I am always ready to fight. They are two big names in the sport. Everyone knows that a fight with Conor has a lot of money and one with Dustin not so much, but they are two great opponents. I don’t pick my fights. I’ll be ready, I really believe in my jiu jitsu against any of them. But, there is something that tells me that if I fight them, I will defeat them both. I feel good.”

Charles took the opportunity to compare himself with himself. The evolution he has had over time, and the confidence he has to knock out everyone that the UFC puts in his way.

“A few years ago, Charles was the jiu jitsu kid, who walked ahead, got beaten and was kind of scared. Today, I am not afraid to fight these guys. The funny thing is that when I started fighting, they were trying to take me down, do what I do best. This shows how much I have evolved on my feet. It will definitely be a great fight. Charles, today, is not a jiu jitsu fighter. He is a complete fighter, both on his feet and on the ground. I think, everyone will be knocked out. “

Who do you think will be the next opponent for the UFC 155-pound champion, McGregor or Poirier?