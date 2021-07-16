Charles Oliveira confident in beating Dustin Poirier: “I am more complete than him everywhere”

Charles Oliveira hopes to successfully defend his lightweight title when he takes on Dustin Poirier.

After Poirier beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight, he established himself as the top contender and earned himself a shot at the lightweight title. However, for Oliveira thought McGregor would end up winning, but wasn’t too surprised to see Poirier raise his hand.

“I thought Conor was the favorite until the second round,” Oliveira told Sherdog.com. From the third on, I thought Poirier would accept it. But Dustin impressed me a lot, always walking forward, showing great ground play and hitting. When Conor got to his feet, he was already tired when the injury occurred. «

With the victory of Poirier is preparing to face Oliveira for the belt later this year or early next. Although there is no set date, “The Diamond” debuted as a betting favorite. However, for Oliveira is very confident as he believes he is better than Poirier in all areas of MMA.

“Actually, that fight should have happened in May, but Dustin preferred to fight ConorSo they made Chandler confront me, ”Oliveira said. «I will not change my style to face anyone. We both like to trade blows, we both like to fight on the ground, but I think I am more complete than he is everywhere. I’m sure it will be a war. «

Oliveira is likely to be the best fighter and if he can take the fight to the ground, he will be successful. Yet standing Poirier is one of the best strikers in the lightweight division. However, Oliveira has knockout power, as we saw against Michael Chandler. In any case, It is a very intriguing fight between Oliveira and Poirier that many will be waiting for.

