However, the main purpose of his intervention was more linked to the need to protect a vital sector for national identity and which, in his own words, has not stopped experiencing great financial difficulties for "surviving" the passage of time and the successive fashions of popular culture, an economic precariousness that has done nothing but intensify in this period of pandemic.

"I have dedicated an extensive proportion of my life to trying to help them survive or to raise funds so that they can continue", explained the prince, also a lover of botany and promoter of sustainable development, in his conversation with host Alan Titchmarsh, "His work is vital to this country, and his contribution to culture and diplomacy cannot be quantified. Unfortunately, now silence reigns and they cannot operate," he added.

"I understand that it is a very expensive art form, but it is crucial to protect it at all costs due to the worldwide impact it has and our reputation as a country in this regard. The musical and vocal quality of our productions has always been very, very high. It is a shame to hear that the Royal Opera House, of which I am a patron, is going through so many difficulties," he acknowledged.