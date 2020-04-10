Charles Manson: The recording of a documentary series about his life is authorized | INSTAGRAM

After the resounding success of Mindhunter and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, now the figure of Charles Manson will become relevant again in the upcoming documentary series “Helter Skelter”, which has already received the green light from Epix.

As it marks the 50th anniversary of the murder of Sharon tate, American actress and model, who was pregnant when her life was brutally taken from her home, along with four other people, by followers of the sect led by Charles Manson, on the morning of 9 August 1969.

This 6-episode production will explore Manson’s psyche and the cult that formed and terrorized California during the 1960s and 1970s.

In addition to presenting a chronicle of the history of the Manson family, with never-before-seen interviews of former members of “The family” the sect that Manson led, and also statements from journalists who were present at the trial can be observed, as well as well as unpublished images.

Helter Skelter is the name of a song by The Beatles, which is presumed to be the first heavy metal style song, was the phrase Manson wrote about refrigerators with the blood of his victims. This song can also be interpreted in such a way. Here we leave the link for you to listen to it, in case you have not heard it before and draw your conclusions.

This will be a production by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter through Berlanti Productions and Lesley Chilcott, producer of the documentary An Inconvenient Truth, about the campaign of former United States Vice President Al Gore, to educate citizens about global warming through an exhaustive slide show that, according to his own estimation, has given more than a thousand times.

Rogue Atlas Productions and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television are also part of the project. The date of the possible premiere is stipulated for June 14 of this year, however due to the contingency, we cannot assure you that this will be the case.

