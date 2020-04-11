Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has shown his solidarity in these moments when the world is stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, it has joined a campaign to support the Italian Red Cross.

Unfortunately this country has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 and for this reason the services and medical personnel have had to face a crisis of unimaginable proportions. Italy has registered 147,577 infected people to date, of which 32,534 have recovered, 98,273 still suffer from the disease and 18,849 have died.

Next in the message in which the Monegasque pilot and other great personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Alessandro del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini, among others, are image:

“Never give up. In this battle there is no difference. Each of us can do his part, no matter how big or small it is. The important thing is to act with the other and respect the safety of all. If Italy is strong, we are making history.

Yesterday the mask was used to hide. Today to protect yourself. Tomorrow to demonstrate who we are. Help me support those who never give up.

Make your donation to the Italian Red Cross in http://nevergiveup.tinaba.it“. #NeverGiveUp #BeyondTheMask.

.