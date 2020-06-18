It took 110 days for the new Ferrari team car for the 2020 season, the SF1000, to turn on its power unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, today Charles Leclerc has awakened everyone in Maranello by rolling with this racing car through its streets.

Scuderia mechanics powered up the SF1000 before departing from the Officina Classiche, in the heart of the historic Maranello factory, where the racing department was located some time ago. Leclerc emerged through the same door that Enzo Ferrari used on March 12, 1947, in the first car that bore his name, the 125 S.

After crossing the deserted Via Abetone Inferiore, the SF1000 passed the Gestione Sportiva on Via Enzo Ferrari 27, where all Scuderia Formula 1 cars have been designed, built and developed since 2015. Charles stopped by the Maranello Museum , another important building for the tifosi, which houses some of the most beautiful Ferraris built in the last 73 years.

Leclerc is the first modern-day driver to drive a Formula 1 car through the streets of Maranello and ended his tour by taking Via Gilles Villeneuve on his way to the legendary Fiorano Circuit.

On this experience, Charles Leclerc said: “I don’t normally like to get up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do it. Maybe it woke up some people, but it was great to drive through the streets of Maranello in the SF1000.

It was exciting getting back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cabin felt like coming home. It seemed like a fun way to say we’re ready to go back to normal. Now I can’t wait to drive the SF1000 in Austria, “said the young Monegasque pilot.

Three and a half months ago the SF1000 had its last activity, this in the winter tests that took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.