Charles Hoskinson Responds to Critics Calling Cardano (ADA) a Scam

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson responded to David Hoffman and other critics who claimed that Cardano is a “scam.”

Every day so many of these Podcasters feel comfortable calling cardano a "blatant scam". It's one thing to say you're skeptical. It's another to call us criminals.

He claimed that the cryptocurrency’s frustrated reputation in the mainstream is the result of unsubstantiated extreme views.

“It’s one thing to say you’re skeptical. Another is to call us criminals ”. He added in a tweet.

While Hoffman’s criticisms attracted Hoskinson’s interest, they also rekindled the heated competition between Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) among the crypto community. This will come when Cardano has made progress in introducing smart contracts on its platform.

Hoffman discredits Cardano but praises Polkadot

Hoffman was talking to Scot Melker when he was providing data to support Ethereum’s viability. He also shared his thoughts on the much talked about Ethereum (EIP) 1559 upgrade proposal.

The project aims to improve the portfolio’s UX with the implementation of a more stable and predictable gas rate system. In addition, it presents a deflationary element that will not necessarily pay the miners, but will burn the base rates.

Some miners, who feel their income will be drastically reduced, opposed the proposed role. But when asked about Ethereum’s competitors, Hoffman immediately dismissed any idea that Cardano was a strong contender. He stated,

I’ll put my very skeptical hat on and call Cardano maybe a cheeky scam.

While he appears to disparage Cardano, Hoffman appears to be pouring out praise on Polkadot (DOT).

He said that Polkadot doesn’t have the fake marketing used by Cardano, making it a viable alternative. Furthermore, Hoffman discredited another platform, Ripple, by saying that it uses unethical techniques.

The Alonzo stage will launch first

Hoffman’s criticism was addressed by Hoskinson a few weeks ago during a live broadcast he hosted. He particularly highlighted criticism of Cardano for its lack of applications. He stated that some parts of Cardano are still in development and no one should criticize him for not having what a finished project should have.

Hoskinson reiterated that the platform intends to include DEX, oracles, stablecoin offerings, and NFT markets in the future, but the Alonzo stage will launch first.