Charles Hoskinson Analyzes the Future of the Crypto Market and Blockchain Technology

Charles Hoskinson, one of the most recognized crypto characters in the industry, participated in an interview for Forbes where he talked about the importance of the crypto market and Blockchain technology and its future.

How will the evolution of the crypto market and Blockchain technology be?

For those who do not know, Charles Hoskinson was a mathematician who later entered the crypto industry to be part of the creation of Ethereum.

Yes, it will probably surprise you that Hoskinson was a participant in the creation of Ethereum. However, the reason why it is not frequently associated with it is because after disagreements in 2016, Ethereum split in two. In this way, Hoskinson was part of the emergence of Ethereum Classic.

But, beyond his history with Ethereum, Hoskinson is the founder and creator of Cardano, one of the crypto projects that promises to surpass Ethereum in the future.

Hoskinson’s insights

In this way, Hoskinson spoke with Forbes regarding the importance of interoperability in the Blockchain. It is worth remembering that there are currently no universal standards for technology development.

Therefore, the crypto market is heterogeneous, and this makes operations difficult and even limits taking advantage of the potential of technology.

In this regard, Hoskinson explained to Forbes that everyone in the crypto market wants to be open source, but in the end no one is.

As Ethereum says, “Hey, we’re open source, we’re an open ecosystem. But by the way, we want to be like Microsoft, with Internet Explorer and ActiveX, locking everyone in our ecosystem! “Hoskinson says.

So Hoskinson’s perspective is that in the next three to five years the industry will converge into ‘Wi-Fi moment’, as he called it. A time when “no matter what ecosystem you are in, it will be very easy for you to migrate from that system to the next with some notion of time lag,” Hoskinson explained.

Obviously, Hoskinson’s prospects affect both the crypto industry and Blockchain technology. Basically he argues that a race will happen and only those who reduce their operating costs will survive.

And what will happen to Cardano?

Of course Forbes asked Hoskinson what he thinks the future of Cardano (ADA) looks like. As we have previously explained in CryptoTrend, Cardano is a crypto project that has raised expectations as it promises to outperform the current crypto industry, especially Ethereum.

It is worth bearing in mind that the initial plan was for five years starting in 2015. But, as many will know, that goal was not achieved and Hoskinson claimed to have underestimated the complexity of the project.

In this sense, he explained that “2021 is a kind of year of overflow, in which we are working together and implementing all the things we have dreamed of during the last five years.”

He also assured that Cardano has achieved almost all the objectives. Therefore, he assured that Cardano will be able to be and surpass Ethereum in the future.

